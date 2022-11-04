This fashion week in pictures

The pictures that showed up on our screens this week were mostly of celebrities in their Halloween costumes - which for some seems to be an excuse to wear as little as possible - but we also spotted some inclusive lingerie and a few special catwalks. For the best images this week we travel from New York to Jakarta to Lagos and back to California.

New York (USA) - Model and tv-host Heidi Klum has also become known for her Halloween parties of which she is the star herself. This year's earthworm costume - with husband Tom Kaulitz as fisherman sidekick - is probably the least sexy constumes imaginable. Later that night though, she stripped down to a sheer bodysuit with sparkly crystals in strategic places.

Rachel Thabior during Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4. Nov. 22. (Photo: Emma McIntyre / Getty Images via AFP)

Ahead of the Savage X Fenty show, set to air November 9, Rihanna has revealed sneak peeks of the highly anticipated event giving fans a glimpse into what can be expected for Volume 4. This pictures shows model Rachel Thabior in a yellow corset and coat.

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP

Paris - "I'm not done buzzing": senior citizens, some in wheelchairs, accompanied by students, stepped on the catwalk on Thursday at the Paris town hall in a show aimed at breaking down clichés about old age. "I'm not old, I'm vintage", "Papi Nova", "Flowers fade, not us", "I sow my youth to gather my old age", could be read on their outfits made by students of the Higher Institute of Applied Arts (LISAA). The show was organised to draw attention to the isolation of senior citizens.

Maxhosa at Lagos Fashion Week. Nov. 22 (Photo: Courtesy of Maxhosa and Lagos Fashion Week)

Lagos (Nigeria) - Lagos Fashion Week has proved itself as a launchpad for emerging African designers. This week the 5 day event drew almost 4000 visitors. Maxhosa - a South African knitwear brand founded in 2010 by Laduma Ngxokolo - was one of the top catwalk presentations.

Jakarta (Indonesia) - We end this week in pictures with a video of this week's catwalk presentation by Rinaldi Yunardi at Jakarta Fashion Week. The futuristic couture collection themed ‘Inner Beauty’ was presented on Oct 30, 2022.