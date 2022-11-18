This week in pictures

Nairobi (Kenya) - For the first Kibera Fashion Week held in Nairobi this week a catwalk was created on the east Africa railway line. The open-air catwalk was illuminated by a welding flash. Several local start-up artists featured a variety of their designs at Nairobi's largest slum, Kibera on November 11, 2022.

A model gets ready backstage at the Original Fashion Week at Complejo Cultural Los Pinos, Mexico City, November 2022. Photo: Rodrigo Oropeza / AFP.

CDMX (Mexico) - More than 500 textile artisans from all over Mexico have gathered in the capital this week at the initiative of the government supporting communities from the poorest regions. This fashion week named "Original" also aims to combat cultural appropriation and "plagiarism" of indigenous designs and embroidery of Mexican artisans by big fashion houses.

Part-Time faculty picket line outside Parsons The New School. Nov. 22 (Photo: FashionUnited)

New York (US) - Students and faculty joined this week’s picket line to support the part-time faculty striking in protest of what adjunct refer to as "poverty wages" at Parsons School of Design, part of The New School, and considered the top school in the US for studying fashion.

Image: Adidas

Adidas.com (Metaverse) - Adidas Originals have unveiled its debut collection of blockchain-based virtual wearables. The collection includes a retro classic ‘C2172' top built for the year 2172, an iridescent, crystal-like ‘Space Crystal’ hoodie with the Adidas logo, and reflective red and green ‘P.F.D – Personal Flotation Device’ puffer coat.