Thom Browne launches collaborative collection with Nordstrom

Thom Browne is teaming up with Nordstrom’s ‘New Concept’ initiative to launch a capsule collection in celebration of menswear offering his signature “athletic aesthetics”.

New Concepts is the brainchild of Sam Lobban, who started his retail career on the sales floor at Selfridges, and is now the vice president of designer ready-to-wear and New Concepts at Nordstrom.

The idea is that New Concepts pop-up connects the online and brick-and-mortar consumer experience for the world’s most exciting brands in custom-built environments.

“We have learned more about our menswear customer with each New Concept launch. What we are excited to discover with Thom Browne is how the concept of “suiting” continues to evolve in the eyes of consumers,” explained Lobban in a statement. “We have seen so many iterations of it on the runway and now we’re bringing a concept that combines traditional as well as unconventional tailoring to our broader customer base.”

The Concept 009 collection features thirty exclusive Thom Browne styles ranging from ready-to-wear, accessories and lifestyle pieces, which have been designed to be worn together or as individual statement pieces and showcase Browne’s tailored point of view to classic American sportswear, described by the retailer as an “upscale-active collection”.

Thom Browne is Nordstrom’s latest collaborator

Commenting in his collaboration, Browne, said: “Nordstrom is a classic American brand. Thom Browne is a classic American brand. I'm very proud to partner with them on this project.

“The capsule was inspired by the spirit and achievement of the varsity athlete. The environment for in-store experiences was built upon the idea of the classic collegiate locker room. With this capsule we are celebrating the sense of spirit in university athletics. True university inspiration in shades of grey and red, white, and blue, a uniform, for everyone.”

Highlights includes the designer’s trademark skinny suits, shirts and knits, alongside sweatshirts, T-shirts, sweatpants, and a leather bomber jacket, as well as accessories such as bags, wallets, key chains, yoga mats, phone cases and sneakers.

To showcase the collection, New Concepts pop-up has been converted into a locker room.

The exclusive collection will be available through May 3 at Nordstrom.com/NewConcepts, Nordstrom Men’s Store NYC, Nordstrom Downtown Seattle, Nordstrom at The Grove in Los Angeles, Nordstrom Aventura Mall in Miami, Nordstrom South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, Calif., Nordstrom Michigan Avenue in Chicago, Nordstrom NorthPark Center in Dallas and Nordstrom Pacific Centre in Vancouver, B.C.

Images: courtsey of Nordstrom - store images by Connie Zhou and campaign images by Luis Alberto Rodriguez