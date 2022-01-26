Thom Browne reschedules NYFW show

With New York Fashion Week on the horizon, some won’t join the usual February affair. Fashion designer Thom Browne is pushing his show to April 29 in New York City. The show will include both men’s and women’s collections. The location of the show has yet to be disclosed.

Browne is delaying his fall 2022 show due to Omicron-related logistics challenges, and because he plans to support “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”, part two of the Met Museum Costume Institute exhibit curated by his husband Andrew Bolton. The announcement follows news of Council of Fashion Designers of America chairman Tom Ford cancelling his New York Fashion Week show entirely and opting to show digitally. Ford was originally scheduled to be the closing show of New York Fashion Week.

For several seasons, Browne had opted to show at Paris Fashion Week over New York, creating shows that were a celebrated spectacle with celebrity guests in attendance. The spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant has put a wrench in fashion’s plans to return to business as usual. While Paris Couture Week is currently going on, fashion designers, like Giorgio Armani, decided not to show this season. For a while, it was looking “will there be or won’t there be” regarding Fashion Month due to the variant. For everyone else who hasn’t announced a cancellation or date adjustment, the show is still going on though.