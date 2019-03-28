Thomas Sabo launches its first-ever eyewear collection

German Jewelry and watch brand Thomas Sabo is set to launch its first-ever eyewear line in May. The debut collection, which will be available at select retailers and Thomas Sabo stores worldwide, as well as at the brand’s e-commerce, includes 16 sunglasses in 48 colors, with an additional 12 styles with polarised lenses and four eyewear chains. Prices will range between 145 US dollars (109 pounds) and 290 US dollars (220 pounds).

Founded in 1984, Thomas Sabo currently operated 300 shops around the world, employing a total of 1,800 people. A network of 2,800 trade partners, airlines and cruise operators also helps to distribute Thomas Sabo’s products across the five continents.

Photos: courtesy of Thomas Sabo