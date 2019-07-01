Thomas Sabo taps Rita Ora as global brand ambassador

Global jewellery and watch brand Thomas Sabo has announced British singer-songwriter Rita Ora will be the global face of the company for the next two years.

As part of her role as brand ambassador, Ora is also the focus of the German brand’s Autumn/Winter 2019 campaign, photographed by Cass Bird. "Wearing jewellery is transforming – through its shine and sparkle. My Thomas Sabo campaign aims to empower women to experience this magical boost of jewellery and to inspire other women to create personal looks full of energy and liveliness," Ora said in a statement.

This isn’t her first foray into the world of fashion. Back in April, it was revealed that she would be teaming up with German footwear company Deichmann for its Autumn/Winter 2019 collection curated by the British superstar. In 2017, H&M named Ora as the honoree of their Variety of H&M Conscious Award for her outstanding philanthropic work.

The Thomas Sabo Autumn/Winter 2019 collection, which focuses on bright colours and unique statements such as magical lucky charms and iconic cat motifs, will be available in stores from 15 July.