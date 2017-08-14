Threadsol release IntelloCut to combat production waste

Threadsol, the Singapore based company who work towards decreasing apparel manufacturing waste have released new AI software called IntelloCut.

Using mobile software, IntelloCut allows manufacturers to cut back on waste by providing and predicting: fabric need, roll allocation, cut plan, plan from remnants and fabric grouping. Reports are also provided at the end of the process so that large manufacturers can have complete control over operations from one point of call, their mobile or tablet - accessible from anywhere in the world.

The simple to use AI software combines ThreadSol's other innovations IntelloBuy and IntelloTrace and is accompanied by ThreadSol consultancy to ensure that each manufacturer gains optimisation from the changes.

Tested in 15 countries already, with over 120 developers, the software claims to save 10 percent of fabric, resulting in an increase of overall profit.

As fabric waste continues to be a major problem in the polluting fashion industry, IntelloCut could revolutionise manufacturers waste, benefiting both the companies’ profits and the earth’s resources.

Screenshot courtesy of Threadsol website