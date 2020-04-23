ThredUp announces partnerships with Abercrombie and Reebok

ThredUP is honoring Earth Day with new collaborations from major brands. The clothing resale platform has announced Abercrombie & Fitch and Reebok as its latest partners who will work to expand consumer interest in recycling clothing.

With each partnership, the brands' existing consumer base will be rewarded for making decisions to extend the lifespan of their clothing. Now, consumers can turn in unwanted clothing to ThredUp in exchange for shopping credit that can be redeemed at Abercrombie & Fitch or Hollister stores. Through this option, consumers will receive an additional 15 percent payout bonus.

Alternatively, ThredUp users may exchange their secondhand clothing for points towards Reebok's loyalty program.

ThredUp recognizes Earth Month with COVID-19 relief programs

In honor of Earth Month this April, the resale platform has decided to give back to relief efforts for COVID-19.

As part of this initiative, the company has teamed with Reformation in a program that offers shoppers over 1,000 one-of-a-kind pieces available through the ThredUp app. Thirty percent of the sale of each item will benefit Feeding America, a nonprofit organization with a network of over 200 food banks in the U.S.

ThredUp has also launched new donation kits that will benefit Feeding America, which will allow its users to directly help those affected by COVID-19.