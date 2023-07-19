ThredUp teams up with ‘Barbie’ costume designer Jacqueline Durran

ThredUp, one of the world's largest online resale platforms, has partnered with Academy Award-winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran on an exclusive #Barbiecore Dream Shop experience.

Durran is the costume designer for ‘Barbie, the Movie,’ which stars Margot Robbie and comes out July 21 and she has thrifted on ThredUp to curate a custom collection of Barbie-inspired looks.

The collection includes nearly 300 second-hand items, from belts and bags to tops and dresses, all of which represent the #Barbiecore dreamland aesthetic. The hand-picked items include brands such as J.Crew, Kate Spade, Gucci and Chanel, with prices ranging from 6.99 to nearly 500 US dollars.

Jacqueline Duran partners with ThredUp on Barbiecore collection Credits: ThredUp

In a statement, Durran said: “As a former vintage seller and designer known for period pieces, I’m passionate about reimagining the old and turning it into something entirely new. That’s why I am so excited to bring my fans a 100 percent second-hand #Barbiecore collection with ThredUp.

“I had no idea my styles would blow up as much as they have in the past year, and it’s amazing to see how resale platforms like ThredUp offer countless options that match my aesthetic. I can’t wait for shoppers to get their hands on my thrifted picks, and I hope this shop inspires them to experiment with the trend sustainably.”

Jacqueline Duran partners with ThredUp on Barbiecore collection Credits: ThredUp

In addition to Durran’s items, thrifters can shop more #Barbiecore styles using ThredUp’s Shop Similar feature, which uses AI to offer thousands of close matches within its vast inventory.

Erin Wallace, vice president of marketing at ThredUp, added: “At ThredUp, we’re huge fans of Jacqueline’s iconic looks, and we’re thrilled to offer an experience that you can only get on ThredUp this summer - a #Barbiecore curation built entirely by Jacqueline herself!

“As trend and “core” cycles get faster each year, it’s becoming second nature for consumers to turn to fast fashion to get the look of the moment. We hope our #Barbiecore Dream Shop inspires fans everywhere to be mindful of how they participate in the latest trends without missing out on the fun.”

ThredUp states that #Barbiecore has held its position as a top trend for more than a year, generating nearly 500 million views on TikTok alone. From neon rollerblading outfits to A-line gingham dresses, people around the world are shopping for the colours and silhouettes that are emblematic of Durran’s creations. Its data adds that interest in #Barbiecore within the resale market is on the rise, and searches increased by 138 percent after the movie trailer came out in April, compared to the week prior.