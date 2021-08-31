Three sustainable kidswear brands to keep an eye on

From functional outerwear to ethically sourced gifts, these kidswear brands have a sustainable and eco-conscious approach that’s worth keeping an eye on.

Töastie Kids

British brand Töstie Kids was founded by two best friends who had worked for major brands in the industry - chief among them Burberry and Superdry. With a goal in mind to push children to explore, they’ve created a kidswear label that’s modern and functional. They propose on their website a pre-loved section full of pieces that are just as covetable as the latest designs. As part of the 1 percent for the planet initiative, the brand commits 1 percent of sales revenue to its non-profit partners that can benefit environmental causes. The packaging is FSC certified, Re:Down® recycled down is used for all padded products Töastie Kids is committed to becoming carbon neutral by the end of the year.

Kids O’clock

A former buyer for Net-a-Porter and Harvey Nichols, Laura Roso Vidrequin founded the online marketplace Kids O’clock to give kidswear a second life. It features luxury brands like Ralph Lauren and Baby Dior and ranges from 0 to 10 years. Parents themselves can upload products they no longer need, so the cycle continues. The platform features a large selection of outerwear, T-shirts and bottoms and helps prevent waste in an industry where constant renewal is the biggest issue.

From babies with love

With designs ethically sourced and gifts that are as unique as they’re elegant, From babies with love gives every penny of profit to orphaned and abandoned children in the world. The brand partners with charities Street Child and SOS Children’s Villages and has already helped more than 7,000 children worldwide. A bodysuit and sweatpants set can be found for 40 pounds and a plush, elegant blanket is sold for 50 pounds. It has helped develop village nursery schools in order to support families and the brand has also funded the establishment of three Child Friendly Spaces that have supported nearly 1,500 children so far.