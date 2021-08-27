Three sustainable menswear brands to keep an eye on

Whether we’re looking at casual, adventure-ready styles or timeless loungewear, here are three menswear brands that are both consciously and stylishly interesting.

Outerknown

Founded by World Surf League champion Kelly Slater in partnership with designer John Moore, Outerknown creates fair trade men’s clothing that’s eco-friendly and features SEA (Social and Environmental Accountability)-approved pieces. Garments are made following the strictest standards in terms of sustainability and ethical manufacturing, using RDS-certified down, organic cotton and recycled polyester among its key fabrics. From 39 pounds for a timeless T-shirt to 319 pounds for a sherpa shirt jacket, the collections are versatile and designed with a sense of adventure in mind. Its fair trade clothing is Bluesign certified and each supplier - all published on the website - have to follow the brand’s Code of Conduct and Fair Labor Association standards. The Selvedge jeans are a must and are entirely made from organic cotton.

Colorful Standards

All of Colorful Standards’ garments are pre-washed and anti-pilling, so they’ll stand the test of time. Made following a factory-to-consumer method, the collections are made in the brand’s main factory in Portugal - under the European Union Labour Law - and shipped directly to consumers to keep a small carbon footprint. The organic cotton is dyed with OEKO-Tex® certified eco-friendly dyes and clothes are Peta-approved. Colourful Standards creates wardrobe essentials and loungewear that are soft and comfortable to wear and that all come in an array of appealing colours and timeless designs. Tees start at 27 poundsand merino wool sweaters are sold at 90 pounds.

Kotn

Kotn was founded in 2014 and presents collections made of cosy flannel shirts, elegant button-downs and pared-back robes. The direct trade company uses Giza cotton, which is the finest Egyptian cotton available on the market. It’s bought from family-run farms and Kotn has recently launched an initiative to ensure all its cotton is certified organic in the next five years. Partnering with an Egyptian NGO to stop child labour, the company works toward a better future for the country and helps providing children with education by building schools. The garments are all B-Corp certified, so they meet the highest environmental and societal standards, with prices ranging from 24 pounds for a long-sleeve T-shirt to 74 pounds for a pair of blue denim.