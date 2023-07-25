Three trend pieces from the series And Just Like That

Season two of the series And Just Like That - the sequel to the iconic TV show Sex and The City - has been broadcast by HBO since June and is already having an impact on fashion trends. Commissioned by UK retailer Boohoo, Journo Research has listed the most sought-after pieces from the series.

The baguette bag

Italian luxury fashion house Fendi’s baguette bag is a key piece in Sex and The City, released in 1998, and also appears in seasons 1 and 2 of the spin-off And Just Like That. Experts have noted a 170 percent increase in searches on Pinterest for the 'baguette bag' since season 2 aired.

This flagship accessory of the 2000s - a decade that has been in vogue for several seasons - was the subject of an anniversary event in September 2022 to mark its 25th birthday. Fendi organised a special show in New York to celebrate its most iconic it-bag. Among the celebrities invited was Sarah Jessica Parker, the star of Sex and The City.

Blue heels

Luxury brand Manolo Blahnik is a recurring name in episodes of Sex and The City and And Just Like That. A pair of blue pumps is given by the character of Mr Big in the first film and reappears in the latest series, which has seen global searches for ‘blue heels’ on Google soar by 599 percent in the last three months.

Worth noting: Searches on online search platform Stylight for heels embellished with rhinestones or precious stones increased by 95 percent in 2023 compared to 2022.

Oversized sweatshirts and t-shirts

Unlike Sex and the City, And Just Like That features simpler, more comfortable outfits. One of the pieces spotted was an oversized white sweatshirt with a minimalist look. This simplicity, often worn in interior scenes, reflects the oversize trend.

Experts have noted an increase in searches for “oversized t-shirt” and “oversized sweater” of 73 percent and 75 percent over the past year.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.fr. Edited and translated by Simone Preuss.