Tia Adeola shows off her love of ruffles at New York Fashion Week

Tia Adeola fans, you have something to look forward to, but hopefully, you like ruffles. It’s a safe assumption you’re a fan of ruffles if you’re a fan of Tia Adeola. The designer’s spring 2023 collection presented her signature ruffle silhouette in a new way. Dark glamour and film noir inspired the collection, along with a deep love of romanticism.

“This collection is a reflection of my life and where I am now,” Adeola said to FashionUnited. “I’m 25, and I’m a woman. I started this brand as Slashed by Tia in my room in 2016 when I was just sort of making things. Now, I’m able to sit down, research, and gain some knowledge about patterning and what hardware I should be using on garments. I hope that with structure and the overall design of the clothing, people can see the growth in my collections.”

Tia Adeola SS23, Catwalkpictures

There was heavy inspiration from Victorian fashion in the collection due to Adeola’s love of ruffles. White shirts had ruffle necklines, blouses had large cuffed sleeves, and she adorned two models heads with statement headpieces.

“The pandemic lockdown is over, and I’ve so much time to think about the direction I’m headed in,” Adeola said to FashionUnited. “I’ve never felt more ready and confident than I have this season. I am hoping this show will be my next step in building a huge global brand.”

In support of Tia Adeola, and a roster of U.S. talents, Nike generously provided patronage towards production and promotion during New York Fashion Week to create a more equal and inclusive design community. The Tia Adeola runway show was held at Beyond The Court, a multi-day experience designed to inspire youth through sport and design, and featured Nike sneakers styles set against the belle epoch of the collection.