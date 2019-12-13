Tibi calls on preschool children to design tote bags for charity

Fashion brand Tibi launched an eco-friendly philanthropy tote bag whose proceeds will benefit the United Way Center for Excellence in Early Education to raise the quality of early care and education in a number of cities.

The design for Tibi's "Philanthropy Tote" was even inspired by the Center's preschool class, featuring a drawing of an ant created by a 4-year-old child named Emily. The bag is made from 100 percent cotton canvas and is available from United Way's website for a minimum donation of 30 dollars.

"Amy [Smilovic, Tivi's founder and creative director] and her team at Tibi mixed fashion expertise with the imagination of children to create a unique product that drives awareness and philanthropy," said Maria C. Alonso, president and CEO of United Way of Miami-Dade, said in a statement. "We hope this timely partnership will ignite holiday shoppers to give a gift with a purpose - a gift that will empower innovative young minds for years to come."

United Way aims to raise the standards of early childhood education, helping children of all socio-economic groups to arrive at Kindergarten ready to learn. According to United Way, currently one in three children currently arrive at Kindergarten around the age of five without the proper education for the level.