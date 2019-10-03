Tiffany & Co and Outset present Studiomakers Prize to MA Fine Art graduates

Outset Contemporary Art Fund has launched a three-year partnership with Tiffany & Co., which will make seven rent-free studios in London available to outstanding MA Fine Art graduates from the capital’s finest art colleges. The Tiffany & Co. x Outset Studiomakers Prize provides 12-month rent-free studio space to seven graduates from London’s premier art schools, affording them the opportunity to refine their practice. The project is part of the strategic private-public partnership – Studiomakers – to sustain the flow of ideas and talent in London through securing accessibility to creative workspaces.

2019 Winners of the Tiffany & Co. x Outset Studiomakers Prize

For the 2019 edition, the seven prize-winning art school graduates – Nicolas Evans, Madelynn Green, Andrew Hart, Anthony Hensman, Joshua Kerley, Céline Manz and Lydia Wong – showcased their works with an exhibit unveiled on September 26 at Tiffany’s new concept store in Covent Garden. During the three-week installation, visitors can view the visionary works by the winning MA Fine Art graduates, spanning an exciting variety of mediums from print and textiles to sculpture and ceramics and glass design.

The seven winners were hand-picked from world-renowned art schools (Central SaintMartins Chelsea College of Arts, Goldsmiths University, the Royal College of Art,and Slade School of Fine Art) by an expert panel of judges comprised of Richard Moore (Divisional VP of Global Store Design and Creative Visual Merchandising at Tiffany & Co), Melanie Manchot (Visual Artist), David A. Bailey, CBE (curator, writer and Creative Director of International Curators Forum) and Matthew Slotover, OBE (Publisher, Entrepreneur and Co-Founder of Frieze).

“We are delighted to continue our support of emerging artists in London; this year celebrating the talented winners with a public platform to exhibit their work. Our new Covent Garden concept store has a uniquely interactive and innovative design with the focus on self-expression, making it the perfect location in which to showcase artworks by London’s finest graduates,” stated Richard Moore, Divisional VP of Global Store Design and Creative Visual Merchandising at Tiffany & Co., on Outset's website.

Images : Outset, Tiffany & Co