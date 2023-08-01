Tiffany revisits Beyoncé collaboration for the Renaissance World Tour

Tiffany & Co. has announced a new installment of the house’s collaboration with Beyoncé inspired by the American singer’s ongoing Renaissance World Tour.

The new limited-edition collection celebrates the tour of her wildly successful Renaissance album, which was released during the summer of 2022.

The Return to Tiffany® x Beyoncé collection consists of three sterling silver necklaces designed in partnership with Beyoncé, with a price range of 275 to 700 dollars. It launched internationally on July 29, coinciding with the first date of the Renaissance World Tour in New Jersey.

The capsule reinterprets the jeweller’s iconic Return to Tiffany® pieces imbued with elements from the tour, including the house logo, the singer’s namesake, and horse iconography that evokes the Renaissance album cover.

From custom Tiffany T earrings to an Elsa Peretti mesh dress, Beyoncé has been notably decked out in Tiffany jewels throughout her performances. The collaboration further solidifies the presence of the house both on stage and within corresponding social initiatives.

All profits will benefit the About Love scholarship, a college program that funds prospective students pursuing creative degrees at five Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the United States, otherwise known as HBCUs. About Love marks the partnership between Tiffany & Co.’s platform Tiffany Atrium, as well as the Shawn Carter Foundation and Beyoncé’s public charity Beygood.