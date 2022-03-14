Tiffany taps Blackpink’s Rosé for latest campaign

As part of its brand rejuvenation, luxury jeweller Tiffany & Co. has revealed its latest campaign starring K-pop artist Rosé.

The collaboration with the Blackpink singer comes as the jewellery house continues to revamp its image in order to reach a younger audience. Recent campaigns by the brand have included the likes of Beyoncé and Jay-Z and further collaborations, such as its Supreme collection, have each aimed to appeal to a more youthful audience.

The casting of the Korean-New Zealand performer is part of Tiffany’s latest moves in this area and further adds to its continuously expanding HardWear collection, which Rosé previously sported in a 2021 campaign by the house.

Shot by Mario Sorrenti, the house’s global ambassador is seen wearing its latest diamond-intensive designs from the signature collection, with looks based on archival pieces including a 1971 bracelet.

Rosé also dons some styles set to debut in July, including a black titanium link necklace and bracelet set, as well as a selection of full pavé diamond designs scheduled for release in November.