Tiger Woods’ Sun Day Red brand launches first golf shoe

Sun Day Red, the performance apparel brand from golfer Tiger Woods, has launched its first-ever high-performance golf shoe.

The ‘Pioneer Cypress’ golf shoe has been designed and developed to meet Woods’ standards for fit, comfort, performance and style to make the best performance and comfort-driven golf footwear for the masses.

In a statement, Sun Day Red said the footwear product creation team worked closely with Woods to get the shoe to “his exact specifications – down to the stitch,” and that it took nearly 20 prototypes and design adjustments to get to the final product.

Pioneer Cypress golf shoe from Sun Day Red Credits: Sun Day Red by Garrett Byrum

The aim of the ‘Pioneer Cypress’ is to provide the “most advanced footwear for players’ feet,” with Woods’ insisting that the shoe has “superior comfort” to walk the course. This has led to shoe offering two different sock liners, one with a massage footbed inspired by a coral reef because of Woods’ love of diving and spearfishing, and a flat sock liner giving the user a choice to customise their footwear.

Sun Day Red also adds that the shoe requires no break-in period, as it states, “a lot of work in the pattern and construction was made to avoid any irritation in wearing the shoe out of the box”.

Pioneer Cypress golf shoe from Sun Day Red Credits: Sun Day Red by Garrett Byrum

The shoe has also been created lower to the ground, with one of Woods’ most important requests in a golf shoe being that it features a sleek 6mm heel-to-toe drop, which allows the golfer to leverage the power of ground force, while not sacrificing support.

In addition, Woods’ known for keeping his shoelaces extremely tight, inspired the team to equip the ‘Pioneer Cypress’ with waxed polyester blend laces ensuring they stay tightly tied throughout the round. The shoes also come with a 2-year waterproof warranty.

Pioneer Cypress golf shoe from Sun Day Red Credits: Sun Day Red by Garrett Byrum

The ‘Pioneer Cypress’ also has subtle nods to the golfer, such as having his signature hidden in the sock liner along with two motivational expressions that embody his persona ‘Do the work’ and ‘Put in the time’. While the spike design features a tiger-like claw pattern and a tiger-stripe deboss pattern is on the back of the heel.

The ‘Pioneer Cypress’ launches with five colourways. Black/Silver, White/Silver, and Grey/Navy retail for 250 US dollars, while two limited-edition pairs, in Black/Red and White/Red, which Woods’ selected, featuring a red tread plate (outsole) along with other red detailing, are priced 275 US dollars. All pairs are exclusively available on SunDayRed.com.

Pioneer Cypress golf shoe from Sun Day Red Credits: Sun Day Red by Garrett Byrum

Pioneer Cypress golf shoe from Sun Day Red Credits: Sun Day Red by Garrett Byrum