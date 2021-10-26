TikTok announced as principal partner for 2021 Fashion Awards

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has announced that social media platform TikTok will be the principal partner of the upcoming Fashion Awards, bringing fresh digital implementations to the production of the event.

New propositions will see the event’s format change to include awards, performances and cultural moments from the past year. Notable prizes to be presented include fifteen 2021 Leaders of Change, Designer of the Year, BFC Foundation award, Outstanding Achievement and the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator.

Alongside TikTok, the awards will be available through global streaming and platform amplification, in a bid to expand the event’s connectivity and reach new audiences.

On a dedicated Fashion Awards account, TikTok will be presenting the red carpet ceremony, before the show, through a live broadcast utilising the platform’s tools and features to reach its global user community.

“We are thrilled to welcome TikTok as the principal partner of The Fashion Awards 2021,” said Caroline Rush, BFC chief executive, in a statement. “Understand the changing nature of fashion and leading the way in technology and innovation has always been at the heart of what the British Fashion Council does.”

She continued: “As The Fashion Awards return on November 29, we look forward to working with TikTok on expanding the event’s global reach, opening it up to new audiences and celebrating exceptional individuals and businesses that have made significant contributions to the global fashion community.”

TikTok was additionally involved in the most recent edition of London Fashion Week, working with BFC on its New Gen division, celebrating emerging designers through digitally presented showrooms and exhibitions.

The ceremony will raise funds for the BFC Foundation, developed to support the growth and success of the British fashion industry.