TikTok Fashion Month to conclude March 18

The second edition of TikTok Fashion Month is underway, inviting designers, artists, fashion houses, models, creators, and the TikTok community to walk the virtual runway via hashtags, livestreams, and other initiatives.

IMG model agency, the official editorial partner of TikTok Fashion Month, gave exclusive content throughout global fashion weeks in New York, London, Milan, and Paris.

TikTok linked with the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM) during Paris Fashion Week. The FHCM page showed off the creative and innovative vision of some up-in-coming designers and important key moments from Balmain to Chloé.

The British Fashion Council (BFC) served as a principal partner for the NewGen initiative to support emerging talent during London Fashion Week.

“Our first-ever TikTok Fashion Month gave the TikTok community a front-row seat to runway shows and luxury fashion while at home. This year, we’ll provide that same access while creating an even more inclusive experience that puts our community and creators first,” stated CeCe Vu, lead of fashion and beauty partnerships at TikTok, in a release.

“This TikTok Fashion Month will not only be a celebration of fashion, but of diverse designers, models, and creators, and we’re excited to use this special moment in time to promote a more inclusive mindset within the fashion industry.”

On March 18, the runway finale will close out TikTok Fashion Month in spotlighting a diverse range of designers, models, and creators hosted by Frankie Jonas.

The virtual runway livestream will feature the latest collections from renowned Black designers Victor Glemaud and Carrots By Anwar Carrots and TikTok creator Joe Ando.

Singer/songwriter Khalid will close out the event with a live performance.

According to TikTok, the meaning and perception of luxury fashion have changed, with representation, size inclusivity, diversity, and creativity at the forefront of fashion.