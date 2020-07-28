TikTok launches 200 million dollar 'Creator Fund'

TikTok has launched a 200 million dollar Creator Fund to support the video social media platform’s creator community.

The fund will be distributed in the coming year and is expected to grow over that time.

The fast-growing platform, particularly popular with Gen-Z, has been quickly expanding its marketing reach and has already launched thousands of creators into brand partnerships, sponsorships, and representation deals.

In June, TikTok announced a partnership with Graduate Fashion Foundation (GFF) to become its official merchandise partner across Europe.