Tim Coppens to stream Pitti Uomo show on Instagram Live

London - Menswear designer Tim Coppens has announced that he is to stream his autumn/winter catwalk show at Pitti Uomo in Florence, Italy on January 11 on Instagram Live.

The image-sharing social media app launched Instagram Live at the end of last year, allowing users to broadcast live similar to Facebook, and even though they are still in the process of rolling out the service to all users, menswear designer Coppens will become one of the first designers to utilise the live video platform.

Fashion fans will be able to tune in to see the brand’s catwalk show unfold, as well as showcase behind-the-scenes footage and a front row view of his collection, however once streamed the show will not be viewable again, as there is no option to replay footage afterwards.

Coppens was named the guest of honour at this year’s Pitti Uomo fashion week, which takes place in Florence from January 10-13. In addition to running his own eponymous label, Coppens is also the creative director at sportswear brand Under Armour.