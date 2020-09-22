Timberland and Westfield London create sustainable partnership

Westfield London and Timberland have announced a three-year sustainable partnership with the launch of an accessible and biodiverse Nature Reserve at the West London shopping destination.

The nature reserve has been designed to feature a range of diverse horticultural areas to help address key local environmental issues and includes a wildflower meadow, insect hotels, beehive, fruit trees, vegetable beds, and a pond area.

Located behind the Southern Terrace at Westfield London, the nature reserve will showcase different methods for growing fruits and vegetables to help visitors learn about sustainable food growing, as part of Westfield’s ongoing commitment to the local area.

Visitors will be made up of students from local specialist schools such as Jack Tizard School and Queensmill School, who support young people with severe learning disabilities and autism. Students will be invited to explore the space and offered the opportunity to learn about the importance of nature, biodiversity, and horticulture in a safe and accessible space.

The activity is in partnership with Timberland, who will also be running workshops in collaboration with Urban Planters, who curated the Nature Reserve. These will take place on-site throughout the year to encourage visitors to learn and engage with the great outdoors.

Jacinta Roswell, general manager at Westfield London said in a statement: “We’re excited to partner with a brand like Timberland who has a strong commitment to protecting nature and ensuring a green future. At Westfield London, we’re always looking to create new experiences and the Nature Reserve is a great example of how we can work with brands to create meaningful activations that align with our ethos and commitments to our local community.”

Andrea Simmen, marketing manager at Timberland added: “We are proud to sponsor The Westfield Nature Reserve. It perfectly aligns with our brand ethos of bringing communities together and investing in nature for a greener and brighter future. We couldn’t be happier with the partnership which we believe is the start of something really special.

“The space itself is a great place for local schools to learn about why being in nature is so important, not only for the future of our planet, but also our mental and physical health. This space gives us a platform to educate the local community on how they can make small changes on a grassroots level which together contribute towards a greener London.”

Images: courtesy of Timberland/Westfield London