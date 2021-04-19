Timberland expands regenerative leather footwear offering

Outdoor lifestyle brand Timberland has added a new range of eco-conscious hikers to its collection made using regenerative leather, as part of its commitment for its products to have a net positive impact on nature by 2030.

The new men’s Greenstride Solar Wave EK+ Collection are available in mid, low and low fabric styles and feature eco-conscious materials from “heel to toe,” explains the brand.

The uppers are made from regenerative leather, while the GreenStride soles are made of 75 percent renewable materials, a combination of sugar cane and natural rubber from trees to provide “natural comfort”.

In addition, these new offerings are Earthkeepers Edition styles, marked with an EK+ to reflect Timberland’s eco-innovations in terms of both materials and methods of making.

courtesy of Timberland

The Greenstride Solar Wave EK+ collection expands Timberland’s regenerative leather offering, as part of the brand’s goal to source 100 percent of its natural materials from regenerative agriculture.

Regenerative practices mimic nature, enabling the land to pull carbon out of the atmosphere, where it’s not wanted, and efficiently store it in the ground, rebuilding the structure of the soil and leading to healthy, hydrated, fertile ground, explains Timberland, which in turn results in net positive impacts for the land and the farmers.

“As Earth Day approaches, we are striving toward a greener and more equitable future with the launch of the Greenstride Solar Wave EK+ collection,” said Drieke Leenknegt, global vice president of marketing for Timberland in a statement. “The use of innovative eco-materials like regenerative leather represents important progress as we pursue our 2030 vision for Timberland products to have a net positive impact on nature.”

courtesy of Timberland