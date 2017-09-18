Timeline: Celebrating 10 years of Cos at LFW

London - It may be difficult for some to believe, but this year marks ten years since Cos, H&M older and more experimental sister label was launched. Officially launched in March 2007 as somewhat of a test, Cos aims to offer reinvented wardrobe essentials designed to last more than just one season.

Since the opening of its first flagship store in London, Cos has expanded across Europe, Asia, and even the Middle East. The brand, best known for its minimalistic aesthetic quietly fill the gap between designer brands and high street staples such as H&M, Topshop, and Zara by offering high-quality garments that can withstand the test of time. "I think from looking back over the past 10 years we’ve seen that people shop with the long-term in mind," said Karin Gustafsson, Cos's creative director to Instyle. "We’ve seen that the customer likes a more timeless aesthetic because they like to buy things that they know they will keep so therefore quality and design is extremely important"

To mark its decade existence Cos hosted its own anniversary party at the National Art Gallery last night during London Fashion Week. Models Sam Rollinson, Iskra Lawrence and Sam Harwood were among the attendees, together with Karin Gustafsson, Cos creative director, and Christophe Copin, Cos head of Menswear design. In honor of the brand’s 10 year anniversary, FashionUnited shares some of the brand’s milestones in the timeline below.

Photo: Cos 10 year anniversary capsule collection