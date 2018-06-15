Timeline: Puig, the centenary family business acquiring Dries Van Noten

Belgian designer Dries Van Noten announced yesterday that he has sold a majority stake of his label to Spanish group Puig, a third-generation family business which reported 1935 million euros in revenues in 2017.

Active both in the fashion and beauty industries, Puig currently owns fashion houses Carolina Herrera, Jean Paul Gaultier, Nina Ricci and Paco Rabanne. It also holds a number of licenses to release beauty products under names such as Prada, Valentino, Christian Louboutin and Comme des Garçons.

The history of Puig up until the acquisition of Dries Van Noten

