Timex celebrates 170th anniversary

American watchmaking brand Timex is celebrating its 170th anniversary this year, as the brand honors its rich heritage and legacy of making durable timepieces.

"2024 marks a huge milestone for Timex, as we celebrate 170 years of simply great watchmaking," said Shari Fabiani, CMO of Timex Group, in a statement. "While our legacy is rich with passion and craftsmanship, wearing a Timex is not just about the tangible item. A Timex does more than just tell time; it tells your story, and when you look down on your wrist, let it be a reminder to make time yours."

Founded in 1854, Timex was first established as the Waterbury Clock company. Seeking to challenge the status quo of the time, the company sought to bring timekeeping off the shelves and mantels of the 1 percent and bring it to the world.

Timex 170th Anniversary Credits: Timex Group

Using the innovation of brass movements and mass assembly lines, Timex introduced its first dollar pocket watch in 1901, before creating its first wrist watch in 1914, a development that led to the "watch that made the dollar famous."

Later in 1967, Timex introduced its dedicated women’s timepiece range, making them an accessory for all women. The US brand went on to introduce the first sports watch in 1984 and is credited with inventing the first smartwatch certified by NASA and shot it into outer space in 1994.

Continuing to innovate, Timex recently became the world's first circular watch brand when it launched its take back and resale program designed to ensure no watches end up in landfills. Through the program Timex invites consumers to send back any pre-used watch, from any brand, to be upcycled into new products or refurbished to be sold on the Timex ReWound site.

"When designing these collections, I draw inspiration from our history while seamlessly incorporating aspects of contemporary trends and innovations," said Giorgio Galli, global creative director of Timex Group, in a statement. "The outcome is a series of styles that remain timeless, staying true to the brand's DNA and serving as essential elements of the Timex legacy."