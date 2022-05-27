Timex launches ‘Stranger Things’ watch collection

Timex has teamed up with Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ TV show on a special edition watch collection to coincide with the premiere of the latest series.

The Timex x Stranger Things collection reimagines three 1980s cult classic watches from the Timex archive, the Timex Camper, Timex T80, and the Timex Atlantis featuring authentic graphics from the TV series.

The Timex Camper, sported by Lucas Sinclair in the forthcoming season, comes equipped with a blood-red Indiglo backlight and a spine-chilling hidden image. While the two digital watches, the Timex T80 and Timex Atlantis, feature a customised alarm with the Stranger Things melody, and when the clock strikes 3:00pm reveals a backwards number 3 to showcase the alternate reality of the Upside Down world in the show.

Shari Fabiani, senior vice president brand marketing and creative services at Timex Group, said in a statement: “With the Timex x Stranger Things collection, two cult franchises join forces to create a capsule that is intrinsic to this pop culture moment. Through rich storytelling and ageless design, these special edition styles proudly resurrect one of history’s most expressive decades that transcends through all generations.”

Each watch in the Timex x Stranger Things capsule retails for 80 pounds and is available on Timex’s website.