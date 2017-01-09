Tinie Tempah launches What We Wear

London - British rapper Tinie Tempah has debut his new menswear label, What We Wear with a catwalk show during London Fashion Week Men’s.

The contemporary menswear brand, inspired by the wardrobe of the everyday man, showcased a sporty look for its debut collection, with high-shine tracksuit tops, jersey sweatshirts, baseball shirts and even custom Nike Air Force 1 trainers featured the brand’s three-W zigzag logo.

Minimalism is the at the core of What We Wear’s aesthetic with the new brand stating that its focus is on four core fundamentals: “fabric, silhouette, texture and colour”, with the aim of creating “comfortable, easy clothing for the everyday life.”

A big thank you from all of us for those in attendance #LFWM #WhatWeWear A photo posted by What We Wear (@ww.wear) on Jan 7, 2017 at 2:19pm PST

Highlights from the brand’s first ath-leisure range included opaque outerwear, slouchy-tailored track trousers, and track tops, as well as shorts, sweatshirts and T-shirts featuring the brand’s signature pleats and poppers in a minimalist colour palette of navy, black, grey and white in neoprene, wool, jersey, cottons and nylon.

Tempah a regular on the menswear fashion scene has dabbled in apparel before with his Disturbing London brand, however, that line in collaboration with his manager Dumi Oburota is more of a merchandising line for his record label, the launch of What We Wear marks his first real foray into fashion.

What We Wear launches in April on Tempah’s website and pieces will range in price from 65 to 400 pounds.