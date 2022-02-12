To The Moon launches fashion line and sneaker during New York Fashion Week

To The Moon has unveiled their debut fashion line and custom sneaker collaboration with Mack Complex. The shoe was unveiled during a press event at SNS bar with owners Gazoo ToTheMoon and Nick Reynolds. The event was followed by an after-party with a performance by UK artist JNR Choi, who is famous for his song “To The Moon” going viral on TikTok.

“I've been pushing To The Moon for almost a decade with my art so I'm excited to be entering the fashion space," Gazoo said in a statement.

ToTheMoon was founded during the COVID-19 pandemic. The brand encompasses street art, fashion, design, and cannabis. The brand released their Milky Way cannabis strain at Cookies Melrose and sold out in under two weeks. Gazoo formerly worked in management for stars like French Montana, Wiz Khalifa, and Big Sean. He is also a renowned street artist.

As legalization efforts for cannabis continue around the country, the relationship between fashion and cannabis has been a budding one (no pun intended). While there are still restrictions on what brands can and cannot advertise in regard to cannabis affiliated products, as fashion continues to draw inspiration from youth culture, like it always has, brands have become shamelessly more pro-cannabis over the past several years.