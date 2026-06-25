Toast increased use of natural fibres to 99 percent of all clothing in 2025

British fashion and lifestyle brand Toast, founded in Wales in 1997, has shared its progress across materials, circularity and community in its annual ‘Social Conscience Report,’ revealing that it has hit several “significant milestones,” including increasing the use of natural fibres in its clothing collection from 92 to 99 percent.

The report is structured around three key pillars: Cherish Materials and Make, Minimise Waste, and Enrich and Educate, and offers a transparent look at Toast's actions across 2025, including its approach to sourcing, reducing waste, education and inspiring its community.

Toast campaign Credits: Toast

Suzie de Rohan Willner, chief executive of Toast, said in the report: “At Toast, our ethos is centred on creating products that are made to last. This commitment forms the foundation of our annual Social Conscience Report, which reflects our ongoing dedication to improvement, transparency, and authentic sharing, including both our successes and the challenges we encounter.

“Last year, alongside our partners, we reached several significant milestones. We increased the use of natural fibres in our clothing collection from 92 to 99 percent, completed our direct-to-farm cotton pilot, mapped emissions across our entire value chain, and carried out a company-wide Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) assessment. These achievements guide our decisions as we strive to build a more resilient and responsible full price business and reduce waste.”

Toast campaign Credits: Toast

Other key achievements last year include that 51 percent of its annual production spend supported European manufacturers, decreasing the percentage of shipments delivered by air, and 59 percent of its audited manufacturing partners received the highest scores (Best or Better) on their annual audits.

The brand also introduced new European wool fibres from Norway and Italy into its clothing collections to complement its existing selection of British fibres, while 52 percent of the cotton it used was certified organic, up from 39 percent in 2024, and it also increased its use of regenerative cotton across its denim collection.

Toast Repairs Credits: Toast

In addition, Toast continues to drive forward its repair and circularity efforts, with the brand giving 7,559 garments a “second life” in 2025 and hosting more than 2,900 attendees at craft and repair workshops.

De Rohan Willner added: "These accomplishments are the result of years of investment, collaboration, and the dedication of exceptional teams across our business, all working towards meaningful progress.

“Looking ahead, we remain committed to learning, improving, and sharing openly. By continuing to educate ourselves, collaborate with our community and industry, and plan for future generations, we hope to contribute to positive change that reaches beyond our own business.”