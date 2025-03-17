Tod’s launches digital product passports for its My Gommino collection

Italian luxury brand Tod’s is expanding its digital product passports (DPP) offering in collaboration with the Aura Blockchain Consortium and Temera to include its My Gommino collection.

The traceable initiative builds on the successful implementation of DPPs for its custom Di Bag as part of the luxury brand’s commitment to enhancing traceability and authenticity for its consumers.

With My Gommino, Tod’s customers can personalise a pair of the brand’s driving shoes, creating their own original, handcrafted version made from a vast range of design choices. Through this collaboration with Aura and Temera, customers will now be able to scan the embedded NFC chip located in the right sole of their My Gommino loafers to access an authenticity certificate and discover details and insights on the many artisans and craftspeople that create each My Gommino loafer.

In addition, through the wallet card, received when the DPP is claimed, owners can enter any Tod’s store, scan the barcode, which is securely linked to the Tod’s CRM database, and enjoy an elevated in-store experience.

Tod's digital product passport for its My Gommino collection Credits: Tod's

Carlo Alberto Beretta, general brand manager at Tod’s, said in a statement: “At Tod’s, we view the DPP as more than just a tool for product authentication and traceability. Though these are critically important elements, we also want to take the opportunity to deepen our connection with customers, showcase our craftmanship, and elevate the storytelling of our iconic products.

“We are excited to continue collaborating with Aura Blockchain Consortium to deliver the highest standards of traceability, authentication, and storytelling for our handcrafted products.”

Tod’s is also using its DPP to elevate the customer experience by allowing access to extended warranty and Tod’s care, a dedicated client advisor, and exclusive events via the scannable barcode.

Romain Carrere, chief executive of Aura Blockchain Consortium, added: “We are pleased to announce the continuation of our collaboration with Tod’s. By ambitiously extending its DPP offering beyond the custom Di Bag, and with engaging story-telling capabilities, Tod’s is reaffirming that transparency, authenticity and customer experience can go hand in hand, like never before.”