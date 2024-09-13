Tod’s unveils collaboration with Rahul Mishra

Italian luxury fashion house Tod’s has unveiled a collaboration with renowned Indian couturier Rahul Mishra, which will debut during London Fashion Week with a cocktail party at the brand’s Bond Street boutique in London.

Mishra is the latest designer to participate in Tod’s new ‘Tod’s Factory’ project, a creative laboratory where established and emerging designers are invited to offer a new point of view on the Tod’s DNA and its iconic heritage.

The project has been designed to allow creatives, like Mishra access to Tod’s craftsmen and the savoir-faire in the Marche region of Italy to create a range of capsule collections and limited-edition pieces within the season.

Rahul Mishra x Tod's shoes and accessories collection. Credits: Tod's

For the Rahul Mishra x Tod's capsule collection, the Indian designer has reinterpreted the iconic Tod’s Gommino, Tod’s Di Bag and a selection of Tod’s T Timeless accessories for men and women adorned with intricate floral, tiger and the Tree of Life motif embroideries, crystal, beads and sequins.

The collaboration pays homage to Italian artisanal tradition and the essence of Indian craftsmanship, with Tod’s accessories hand-embroidered by skilled Kaarigar artisans who have perfected this art for generations.

Rahul Mishra x Tod's shoes and accessories collection Credits: Tod's

Commenting on the collaboration, Mishra said in a statement: “We developed a limited-edition of Tod’s iconics, including the Tod’s Gommino and Di Bag, drawing inspiration from nature, my constant muse, crafting classic in-house motifs and the distinctive foliage, synonymous with my designs.

“Having had the opportunity to work on this project has been a great honour for me. This collaboration is special. To me, this partnership expresses artisanal mastery, Italian elegance as well as our intricate Indian craftsmanship.”

Rahul Mishra x Tod's shoes and accessories collection. Credits: Tod's

Rahul Mishra x Tod's shoes and accessories collection. Credits: Tod's