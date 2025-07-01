Tom Daley launches merino wool knit kits with Woolmark

Olympic champion Tom Daley, known for taking up knitting during the Tokyo Olympics, has expanded his creative ventures with the launch of a new Merino wool knit kit. This initiative is part of his "Made With Love" brand and is a collaboration with The Woolmark Company.

The kits, developed alongside UK yarn manufacturer Laxtons, are crafted from Woolmark-certified 100% Merino wool. They are available in seven pastel shades and are designed to cater to knitters of all skill levels, offering patterns for a jumper, vest, and hat. Daley emphasized the natural qualities of Merino wool, highlighting its suitability for comfort and sustainability.

This launch precedes Daley's upcoming creative projects, including the documentary 1.6 Seconds and the Channel 4 series Game of Wool, both set to be released later this year. The knit kits went on sale on June 30th and can be purchased at madewithloveworld.com and through select global retailers.