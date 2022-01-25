Tom Ford cancels NYFW show

Tom Ford will no longer be closing out New York Fashion Week next month, after announcing that he has been forced to cancel his catwalk show due to the Covid-19 omicron surge.

The show was scheduled for February 16, but the designer said that the pandemic has affected his staff in Los Angeles, within its design studio and atelier, and at its factories in Italy, and his collection will not be ready in time.

“I am incredibly disappointed not to be able to present a show during New York Fashion Week as I feel strongly that a live presentation is the best way to convey a clear message for the season,” said Tom Ford in a statement to Vogue. “We have struggled internally over the past month with many of our staff out with Covid-19 in our design studio and atelier in Los Angeles as well as in our factories in Italy. We have tried everything possible to avoid canceling our New York show, but ultimately are faced with the sad fact that we will simply not have a completed collection in time for New York Fashion Week.”