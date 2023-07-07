Tom Ford charts a new course with Milan show

Tom Ford, the fashion brand acquired by the Estée Lauder Companies last year, is making a significant shift by presenting its highly anticipated spring/summer 2024 women's collection in Milan during Milano Moda Donna.

This marks a new chapter for the label, with the debut of their new creative director, Peter Hawkings, who brings extensive experience after working alongside Mr Ford for 25 years.

The brand's new ownership also appointed Guillaume Jesel as president and CEO. Following the ownership change, Tom Ford bid farewell to the fashion world and presented a video showcasing the brand's archive for his last collection. Market estimates suggest Mr Ford earned around 1.1 billion dollars from the sale of his fashion house.