Tom Ford moves virtual lookbook showing

American designer Tom Ford has moved his virtual autumn/winter 2021 collection reveal on Runway360.com to later in the month, due to “unforeseen circumstances related to Covid-19”.

In a short statement, Ford, who is chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, explained that he needed to postpone his virtual lookbook, scheduled for February 17 to February 26 at 10 am EST.

The virtual showcase will feature both menswear and womenswear collection lookbooks for autumn/winter 2021.

This season, the Council of Fashion Designers of America renamed the show schedule ‘American Collections Calendar’ to highlight the number of American designers showing outside the official New York Fashion Week schedule, in Europe and other key markets.