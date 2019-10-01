Tom Ford teams up with Mr Porter for exclusive capsule collection

Tom Ford has teamed up with Mr Porter to launch a 31-piece capsule collection of ready-to-wear pieces, accessories and footwear.

The collection includes a satin-trimmed zebra-jacquard tuxedo jacket (3,980 euros), shearling and leather-trimmed quilted suede gilet (4,990 euros), croc-effect leather trucker jacket (8,990 euros) and 18-karat white gold diamond cufflinks (11,590 euros).

“We are thrilled to be bringing a fresh and exclusive fall/winter ‘19 collection of Tom Ford to our customers around the world,” Fiona Firth, buying director at Mr Porter, told Mr-Mag.com. “The brand is extremely popular with our global base, and we have no doubt that both the collection itself and the editorial behind it will resonate with Tom Ford and Mr Porter customers alike.”