Tom Ford to launch men's underwear line

Tom Ford is expanding his fashion, beauty and accessories lines with the launch of underwear for men in partnership with Italian manufacturing firm Albisetti International.

Tom Ford Underwear will be tightly distributed in Tom Ford stores worldwide and online, with limited distribution partners, including department stores, as well as online partners, said the designer brand. Adding that details regarding product range, price point and specific distribution would be revealed at a later date.

"The creation of Tom Ford Men’s Underwear is a natural extension of our highly successful men's collection and comes at a time when the Tom Ford brand has become firmly established worldwide as a leader in men's fashion,” said Tom Ford. “Albisetti International is the perfect partner for this venture as their dedication to excellence and the highest quality product is impressive and their strong family work ethic makes them a perfect fit as our partners."

The news follows the brand’s plan to enter the luxury watch sector and will add to the brand’s successful beauty line, and womenswear and menswear collections.

Tom Ford currently has 124 freestanding Tom Ford stores and shop-in-shops in locations including London, New York, Toronto, Milan, Rome, Munich, San Francisco and Hong Kong.