Tommy Hilfiger and Romeo Hunte collaborate on capsule collection

Tommy Hilfiger has joined forces with Brooklyn designer Romeo Hunte to launch the autumn 2021 TommyXRomeo capsule collection.

Each limited edition piece has been co-designed by Hunte and Hilfger, mixing two signature design aesthetics together to deliver a contemporary take on streetwear. The collection reimagines items from the Tommy Hilfiger archives with the deconstruction techniques Hunte is known for. The outcome is that of non-gender specific outerwear and deconstructed looks that effortlessly blend Hilfiger prep with Brooklyn streetstyle.

Working together with Tommy, Hunte remixes iconic Hilfiger looks to create sophisticated pieces with an edge. Items play with unexpected proportions, adorned with out of place fastenings and hems to form unique silhouettes. Hunte’s tendency to repurpose materials brings an element of mixed media into each item, with clashing fabrics and colours for daring twists.

One bold item is the iconic Tommy trench coat restructured into a jacket that can be worn in three ways, with bright yellow sleeves and wording on the back that exclaims ‘It’s just a trench coat.’ Another is a bright green blazer with zips that remove the sleeves and restructure the frame of the jacket at the side seams. A highlight comes in the form of a preppy shirt with Hilfiger’s heritage Ithaca stripe pattern remade with colours inspired by the New York City subway.

Image: Romeo Hunte official website

“Reinvention is a fundamental part of my design DNA, so pushing the boundaries of the brand’s archives has been an incredibly creative and meaningful experience,” said Hunte, in a release. “We also wanted to take this concept further, challenging the status quo from the design process to the campaign and the crew to re-imagine and redefine the future. I’m really proud of what we’ve achieved and hope to inspire the next generation of talent to dream big.”

The collection mirrors that of a previous AW2020 Romeo Hunte collection, with Hunte using archive Hilfiger materials to construct a selection of runway and ready-to-wear looks. Hilfiger donated 12 vintage pieces to be upcycled by Hunte who then designed a number of deconstructed suits and outfits in his typical brand trademark. Hilfiger has played a long-term mentorship role for the young designer, continuing to share archival designs for new collections and speaking openly about the admiration he has for the designer’s vision.

Image: Romeo Hunte official website

“As a young, upcoming designer, I was lucky to be guided by incredible leaders who made a huge impact on my career,” Hilfiger said. “I am passionate about passing that on, mentoring the next generation of design talent. I’ve been supportive of and worked with Romeo Hunte for over five years. I’m really proud of our capsule - it’s truly a meeting point of our two worlds. Together we’ve really focused on passing the mic to the next generation of BIPOC creatives and taught leaders to increase representation and amplify their talent globally.”

The collection is currently available in the US and across Europe on both the Hilfiger and Hunte commerce platforms, as well as arranging an exclusive partnership with high-end department store Selfridges.