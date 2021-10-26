Tommy Hilfiger collaborates with Timberland to celebrate nineties heritage

American designer Tommy Hilfiger is collaborating with VF-owned Timberland on a hybrid capsule collection that pays homage to the colourful signature styles of the ‘90s.

The TommyxTimberland capsule is formed of apparel, footwear and accessories and is described as a “creative clash” between the classic American DNA of Tommy Hilfiger and Timberland’s authentic outdoor and work aesthetic.

Drop 1, launching today, October 26, features a 17-piece hybrid capsule that brings back selected hero pieces from the archives that capture the energy of the ‘90s and remixes them with present-day styles to showcase a “new creative vision rooted in authenticity, sustainability and style”.

TommyxTimberland drop 1

Tommy Hilfiger said in a statement: “This partnership with Timberland has been such a creative adventure for me and a long time coming. Diving into our archives and reliving that optimistic, ‘anything is possible’ energy of the ‘90s along with Timberland was a great and nostalgic experience. Culture shaped our brands, and in turn we shaped the fashion landscape of the time.”

Christopher Raeburn, global creative director at Timberland, added: “The power of collaboration is bringing the best each brand has to offer, then pushing boundaries to create something radically different, together. The pieces we created in this first drop are instantly recognisable as Timberland and Tommy. It’s like a cultural memory book, seen through a progressive lens.”

TommyxTimberland drop 1 launches with apparel, footwear and accessories

TommyxTimberland drop 1

The debut collection celebrates nineties heritage and echoes back to the hip-hop scene that helped each brand create their path and includes parkas, varsity jackets, and multi-functional pieces like the zip-off carpenter pants.

Highlights include the two-in-one reversible varsity jacket, remixing Tommy Hilfiger’s varsity style with a Timberland fleece, the voluminous recycled parka offering feminised utility-style, and the classic Timberland 6-inch boot that has been remixed with the Tommy Hilfiger flag with added zip overlay detailing.

TommyxTimberland drop 1

The collection also includes a stripe shirt dress, a boxy recycled-cotton archive-inspired T-shirt dress with remixed logo branding, and accessories such as a remixed duffle bag and bum-bag.

Throughout the range, the signature Timberland wheat and orange complement the heritage red, white and blue Tommy Hilfiger palette, and the collaboration showcases a new hybrid logo fusing the emblems from both brands.

Lee Holman, executive vice president and global creative director at Timberland, said: “To celebrate the clash of the two brands, we fused our signature flag with the Timberland tree, into a hybrid logo that runs throughout the collection.

“Colour was an interesting juxtaposition, from the signature Timberland wheat and orange colouring and clashing them with our American primary colours of red, white and blue – just like how consumers wore the iconic Tommy palette with their wheat Timberlands in the ‘90s.”

TommyxTimberland drop 1

Tommy Hilfiger and Timberland launch 17-piece hybrid collection

On co-designing the collection with Timberland, Hilfiger added: “It was a great creative and learning experience. What’s exciting about a collaboration of two such well-known brands is taking our established and instantly recognisable brand DNAs and clashing them together for something bold and fresh.

“There’s immense creativity in that tension which you can see in the design and craftsmanship of the collection. The power of collaboration is bringing the best each brand has to offer, sharing strengths and pushing our boundaries.”

TommyxTimberland drop 1

The debut TommyxTimberland collection is available online at tommy.com, timberland.com and selected Tommy Hilfiger and Timberland stores worldwide, as well as through select wholesale partners from October 26. TommyxTimberland drop 2 will follow in November.

TommyxTimberland drop 1

TommyxTimberland drop 1