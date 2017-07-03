Tommy Hilfiger collaborates with Vetements

Well, this is a surprise. In the era of designer collaborations, here is one most of us didn't see coming: Vetements x Tommy Hilfiger.

The American lifestyle brand will be collaborating with the Zurich-based street wear brand for a unisex collaboration debuting this fall. While Tommy Hilfiger is known for successful collaborations with models like Gigi Hadid, this will be the first time they have approached an international luxury streetwear label for a collaboration.

The news about the collaboration broke on Hilfiger's own personal Instagram over the weekend.

So excited for our collab! @Vetements @TommyHilfiger A post shared by Tommy Hilfiger (@thomasjhilfiger) on Jul 1, 2017 at 6:25am PDT

Hilfiger met Vetements' chief executive Guram Gvasalia six to nine months ago, and Gvasalia later approached him about doing a collaboration.

“I was very excited. What they’ve done is quite genius. They have their own rule book. They do what they want and do it when and how they want,” said Hilfiger in a phone interview with WWD.

The collection will be available in spring, and will be carried by retailers including Barneys New York, Harrods and Colette. Items featured will include t-shirts, hoodies, beanies and socks. The color palette includes gray, heather, navy, red and fuchsia.

Vetements approached Tommy Hilfiger for collaboration

The line will be at a much higher price point than Tommy Hilfiger's traditional items, skewing more towards the luxe Vetements price range. Socks will start at 102 dollars and 80 cents and hoodies will go for up to 1190 dollars and 60 cents.

The collaboration is only one-off set for one season, but Vetements is open to the potential of future collaborations.

Founded in 2014, Vetements quickly became one of the most beloved streetwear brands by the fashion industry. It's impossible to go a single Fashion Week without seeing a street style star sporting the luxury streetwear brand. The celebrity designer presence of Demna Gvasalia, who is also the artistic director for Balenciaga, helps the brand's social profile as well.

Vetements is a big fan of collaborations. Some of their previous ones have included Manolo Blahnik for shoes, Canada Goose for Parkas and Juicy Couture for tracksuits.

The Tommy Hilfiger customer and the Vetements customer do shop at very different price points, however. It will be interesting to see how that translates, as this collection is going for the higher end Vetements customer. We will see who is wearing this collection come next year at Fashion Week.

photo: via Tommy Hilfiger Facebook page