Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge announces winners

Apon Wellbeing and A Beautiful Mess have won the 2019 Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge. The program supports entrepreneurial start-up businesses working to develop solutions to create positive change in the fashion industry.

A Bangladesh-based scale-up, Apon Wellbeing opens fair-priced shops for daily necessities inside factories to benefit workers. Dutch start-up A Beautiful Mess provides creative spaces for refugees to help them achieve social and economic independence through creating sustainable apparel products. Each were awarded 75 thousand euros.

The Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge received over 400 applications for the second edition of its global program. In addition to funding, the winners will also receive a year of mentorship from Tommy Hilfiger’s and INSEAD’s global experts.

“At Tommy Hilfiger, we’re committed to wasting nothing and welcoming all. From start to finish, I have been inspired by this talented group of social entrepreneurs whose innovations are making the fashion landscape more sustainable and inclusive,” Hilfiger said in a statement.

“I am proud to congratulate this year’s winners, Apon Wellbeing and A Beautiful Mess. This is just the beginning for these start-ups and we will continue to mentor and foster these entrepreneurs who are so committed to making a positive impact in our industry.”

Image: Tommy Hilfiger