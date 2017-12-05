Tommy Hilfiger heads to Milan for Spring 2018

London - After hosting TommyNow, otherwise known as See Now, Buy Now fashion shows in New York, Los Angeles, and London, Tommy Hilfiger is set to stage its next show in Milan. The PVH held fashion brand is set to close Milan Fashion Week next spring with its experiential runway show.

The traveling fashion show is said to underline the brand's ongoing commitment to bring its concept to new cities in order to better engage with its target audience. It's upcoming show in Milan follows on from its 'Tommy Pier' in New York for autumn 2016, 'Tommyland' in Los Angeles for spring 2017 and 'RockCircus' for autumn 2017.

"My vision for TommyNow was to create a global platform that we could take on tour to bring our show experience to new audiences around the world," said Hilfiger to WWD. "It’s about the fusion of fashion, entertainment and pop culture and experiences, performances and inspiring interactions that are designed around our consumers. As one of the fashion capitals of the world, Milan is the perfect place to celebrate our next TommyNow show."

Tommy Hilfiger's Spring 2018 show is set to include women's as well as men's looks from Hilfiger Collection in addition to the Spring 2018 Tommy x Gigi capsule collection. The Spring 2018 Tommy x Gigi collection marks the fourth and final collaborative collection between the US fashion label and the model, Gigi Hadid, who is also Hilfiger's global women's wear ambassador.

TommyNow Spring 2018 show is set to take place on February 25, at 8 pm. The show venue has yet to be revealed.

Photos: TommyNow AW17