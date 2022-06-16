Tommy Hilfiger launches first-ever recommerce offering in the UK

Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp., is launching a six-month partnership with My Wardrobe HQ, Europe’s leading fashion re-commerce platform to introduce fashion rentals in the UK.

Launching on June 16, Tommy Hilfiger’s rental pilot, powered by My Wardrobe HQ, will offer UK consumers the opportunity to rent or buy womenswear, footwear and accessories from the brand’s past and current seasons. The move is part of the brand’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and its goal towards building a future of circular fashion, explained the brand in a statement.

Esther Verburg, executive vice president of sustainable business and innovation at Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe, said: “We know and believe that the future of fashion is circular, and our partnership with My Wardrobe HQ is another meaningful step in exploring circular business models.

“We are excited to challenge the status quo and offer our customers a new opportunity to enjoy classic American cool style, in a way other than buying new.”

Image: My Wardrobe HQ / Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger to launch fashion rentals with My Wardrobe HQ

While the initiative may only be a six-month pilot, Tommy Hilfiger added that the pilot would provide “an invaluable learning opportunity by granting insight into the needs of the re-commerce consumer and showing how this can shape future strategy”.

The Tommy Hilfiger offering launching on My Wardrobe HQ will be a curated selection for “diverse occasions,” with sizes ranging up to size UK22 and each piece will showcase both a rental and a sale price.

Image: My Wardrobe HQ / Tommy Hilfiger

The rental launch will be complemented with a ‘Destination Tommy: renting was made for journeys, not destinations’ campaign, which will include a unique London taxi in the capital from June 20 for the duration of the summer. London-based followers of both brands on social media will be invited to spot the taxi and take a picture for the chance to win an exclusive Tommy-style holiday.

Sacha Newall, co-founder and chief executive of My Wardrobe HQ, added: “My Wardrobe HQ currently works with 200 brands directly offering rental and resale solutions. The B2B arm of the business has a pipeline of launches for 2022 and 2023, where we service the tech and logistics for third-party brands on a white label basis.

“It is a huge honour to add Tommy Hilfiger to the portfolio. Tommy Hilfiger have always been pioneers of sustainability in fashion and we count ourselves very fortunate to have been chosen as their launch partner for this exciting project.”

Image: My Wardrobe HQ / Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger’s rental pilot with My Wardrobe HQ expands upon ‘Tommy For Life,’ an initiative piloted by the brand in the Netherlands, France, Germany and Denmark that enables consumers to enjoy circular fashion through re-wear, repair, rework and rental. It seeks to keep products in use for longer and extend their lifespan to lessen the brand’s impact and close the loop without compromising the environment.

Image: My Wardrobe HQ / Tommy Hilfiger

Image: My Wardrobe HQ / Tommy Hilfiger