Tommy Hilfiger launches its first collection with ViacomCBS and Warner Bros

PVH-owned Tommy Hilfiger has announced ‘A Blast From The Past’ capsule, the brand’s first collaboration with ViacomCBS and Warner Bros. The collection features a range of sustainable iconic Tommy Jeans styles with popular characters from the ‘90s and 2000s.

It’s the first partnership with WildBrain CPLG and is inspired by Viacom’s favorite retro brands that continue to be popular with consumers. The micro-capsules feature fan favorites Garfield, SpongeBob SquarePants, Space Jam, Beavis and Butt-Head, and Ren and Stimpy. The collection also presents a modern Tommy Jeans twist on the iconic characters printed on tees, sweats, and hoodies.

Tommy Hilfiger

Matt Tobia, senior sales manager at WildBrain CPLG, said in a statement: “There continues to be significant consumer demand, particularly among young adults, for high-end fashion collaborations that utilize retro brands and bring with them a sense of fun and nostalgia.

Tommy Hilfiger

“This partnership between Tommy Jeans and ViacomCBS is perfectly positioned to meet this demand, as it combines ViacomCBS’s impressive portfolio of iconic TV brands with Tommy Jean’s relaxed 90s aesthetic.

“We also couldn’t think of a better pairing for our first time teaming up with Tommy Jeans.”

The adult capsule collection is gender-neutral and is available from June 3 at Tommy Hilfiger locations, online, and through wholesale partners.