Tommy Hilfiger launches Tommy Sport

Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp., has announced the launch of Tommy Sport for men and women, a new apparel line that fuses the brand’s classic brand DNA with athletic designs. The new sports wardrobe essentials integrate compression technology, water-repellent fabrics, moisture wicking and stretch elements all with a contemporary twist.

“Active living has evolved into a way of life and changed the way we dress, with the next generations looking for designs that fit their on-the-go lifestyle,” said Tommy Hilfiger in a statement. “Clothing needs to follow this trend and we are delivering on consumer expectations with Tommy Sport, which injects a cool and bold edge into performance. We are taking iconic pieces from our archive to the future with modernized classic sports fabrics and executions.”

Performance-driven pieces were designed with optimal movement and multi-purpose use for consumers who approach wellness, outdoor activities and general fitness as a lifestyle. The collection pulled inspiration from the brand archives and athletes to create something that features true sports functions and aesthetics grounded in the Tommy Hilfiger heritage.

The collection includes modernized takes on sports essentials including sports bras, leggings, shorts and tank tops with bright color-blocking, oversized star graphics, striped tape and unexpected detailing. Styles feature the new Tommy Sport logo, inspired by the iconic Tommy Hilfiger flag in a red, white and blue color palette. Recycled and lightweight fabrics mix with technical functionalities for a collection that will also appeal to sustainably minded customers.

The spring 2019 Tommy Sport collection, which includes apparel, footwear and accessories went live on the brand's website this week, on March 20.

photos: courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger