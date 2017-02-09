Tommy Hilfiger models sport white bandanas for unity

Tommy Hilfiger's decision to unveil his spring collection in Los Angeles instead of New York wasn't the only difference about his show this year.

Among the Americana-inspired designs on the boardwalk at Venice Beach on Wednesday, all the models wore one item in common: white bandanas around their wrists, which they highlighted raising their arms together during their final turns.

A symbol of unity in a divisive new era of US politics, it was part of an initiative by the Business Of Fashion website, which is calling on the global fashion community to "join the #TiedTogether movement and make a clear statement in support of solidarity, human unity and inclusiveness".

"Wear a white bandana as a sign to the world that you believe in the common bonds of humankind -- regardless of race, sexuality, gender or religion," the website's publisher Imran Amed wrote Wednesday.

Hilfiger designed the Tommy X Gigi collection in collaboration with supermodel Gigi Hadid, who opened the show in front of a crowd of more than 3,000 fashionistas.

The collection included tee-shirts in striking colors and geometric prints, and skirts and pants that were very short or long and tight. "We were inspired by California -- the youthful attitude, the laidback lifestyle, and the spirit of festivals where music and style collide with our own pop culture heritage," Hilfiger said in a statement.

"Our take is a greatest hits of Americana with lots of denim, nods to western culture and patches to make things personal." (AFP)

Photo: Catwalkpictures