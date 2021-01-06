Tommy Hilfiger opens applications for third edition of Fashion Frontier Challenge

Applications have opened for the third edition of the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge, an initiative that supports entrepreneurial start-up and scale-up stage businesses developing solutions to drive positive social impact in the fashion industry.

This year, Tommy Hilfiger said it is strongly encouraging black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) entrepreneurs to apply, and invites consumers to register to judge the submissions.

Applications this year are open until 8 March, with interested businesses asked to submit project proposals that focus on creating a more inclusive fashion value-chain. Six applicants will then be invited to develop their plans virtually with the support of dedicated Tommy Hilfiger and external subject-matter experts.

Finalists will present their final concept to a jury panel and associate audience at the global Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge final event to be held in early 2022.

Programme prizes have also been increased for this edition. A total of 200,000 euros will be awarded between winners, with an additional chance to win a 15,000 euro prize for the “Audience Favorite Vote”.

Winners will also get a year-long mentorship with global Tommy Hilfiger’s internal experts, a place on the INSEAD Social Entrepreneurship Program (ISEP), and a year-long INSEAD mentorship.

“The Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge puts a spotlight on entrepreneurs putting their heart and soul into making a positive social impact in our industry,” Tommy Hilfiger said in a statement.

He continued: “This year, we want to showcase an even more diverse range of perspectives, ideas and communities by supporting BIPOC entrepreneurs. We have a responsibility to drive change across the fashion landscape, and I am honored to further our commitment to inclusivity and equal representation through the upcoming Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge.”

Since its inception in 2018, the challenge has awarded 350,000 euros to entrepreneurs.