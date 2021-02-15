Tommy Hilfiger partners with street artist Mysterious Al for limited-edition collection

Tommy Hilfiger has released a limited-edition micro capsule collection co-designed by London-born, Melbourne-based contemporary artist Mysterious Al.

The capsule collection includes short and long-sleeved t-shirts and a hoodie. The graffiti art-inspired designs stem from Mysterious AI’s bold freestyle street-art aesthetic, mixing vibrant colors and shapes to create unique design patterns.

The collection is the second from the Tommy Drop Shop, a series of lightning-fast limited-edition releases highlighting the work of inspiring creatives to promote new talent through their artwork. Each drop has less than 200 units, is gender-neutral, and made from 100 percent organic or recycled cotton.

photo credit: Tommy Jeans X Mysterious Al